Japan’s Takaichi says will fund package with new bond issuance if higher tax revenue not enough

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday that the government is prepared to issue new bonds to help fund the latest stimulus package if stronger tax revenues fall short but emphasized that overall JGB issuance will still be smaller than last year’s total.

Key quotes

Will fund the package with new bond issuance if higher tax revenue not enough.



Overall JGB issuance is expected to be smaller than last year's total.



Must achieve sustainable state finances through economic growth.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.24% on the day at 157.21.