Japan’s Suzuki: Will analyze the impact of forex volatility on economy, respond appropriately

Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that they “will analyze the impact of forex volatility on the economy, respond appropriately.”
Further comments
Will continue to closely monitor forex movements.
Stock prices are determined in the market based on various factors such as economic conditions.
Closely watching stock movements with a sense of urgency.
Desirable for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals.
Important to keep proper debt management through close dialogue with markets.
Reduction in BoJ’s JGB purchases would increase need for financial institutions to buy JGBs, raising importance of dialogue with markets.
Correction in Yen's weakness could push down import prices, tame consumer prices.
Need conviction that japan won’t go back to deflation before announcing complete exit from deflation.
Market reaction
The Japanese Yen is catching a fresh bid on the above headlines, as USD/JPY fades its recovery momentum toward 150.00. The pair is currently trading at 149.45, still up 0.06% on the day.
