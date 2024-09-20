Japan’s Suzuki: Will continue to monitor, analyze impact of US rate cut on Japanese economy, financial markets

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he “will continue to monitor and analyze the impact of the latest US rate cut on the Japanese economy and financial markets.”
“Federal Reserve Bank’s (FRB) view on the US economy is in line with the Japanese government's view that the US economy is likely to expand,” he added.
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading 0.13% lower on the day at 142.45, awaiting the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy decision.
