Japan’s Suzuki: Watching FX moves 'carefully'

Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is out on the wires, offering some verbal intervention, as the Japanese Yen continues to weaken against the US Dollar.
Key quotes
Watching FX moves 'carefully'.
Forex moves are driven by various factors.
the government is watching FX developments carefully.
its important for FX to move stably, reflecting fundamentals.
Market reaction
The Japanese Yen is recovering some losses on the above comments, dragging USD/JPY lower to 148.25, as of writing. The pair is still up 0.07% on the day.
