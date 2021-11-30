Japan’s Suzuki: No discussion on fx rates with Yellen

Following his telephonic conversation with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that he had no discussion on the fx rates with Yellen.
Additional quotes
“Yellen and I exchanged views on co-operation to resolve global issues.”
“Yellen explained on inflation in the context of the US domestic economic situation.”
“FX stability is important.”
“Closely watching currency moves, impact on economy.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY is holding onto the rebound around 113.75, up 0.19% on the day, as of writing.
