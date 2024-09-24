Japan’s Suzuki: Monitoring impacts from central banks' monetary policies

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that he is “monitoring impacts from central banks' monetary policies.”
Suzuki said that he “expects the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to conduct appropriate monetary policy, while working closely with government.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY remains defensive near 143.70 following these above comments, almost unchanged on the day.
