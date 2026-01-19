Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced plans to dissolve Parliament on January 23 and call a snap general election for February 8, according to Reuters.

Speaking ahead of the formal dissolution of Parliament, Takaichi outlined a policy agenda centered on easing fiscal constraints, boosting domestic demand and strengthening economic resilience.

Key takeaways

Being almost entirely dependent for the supply of critical minerals, ingredients of medicine on certain countries carries a big risk.



Strategic fiscal spending will increase jobs, household income, lead to higher tax revenues.



My administration will put end excessively tight fiscal policy.

Market reaction

Sanae Takaichi's comments had no significant impact on the Japanese Yen (JPY), with the USD/JPY pair hovering around 158.10 at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day.