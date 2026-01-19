Japan’s PM Takaichi to dissolve Parliament on January 23, calls snap election
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced plans to dissolve Parliament on January 23 and call a snap general election for February 8, according to Reuters.
Speaking ahead of the formal dissolution of Parliament, Takaichi outlined a policy agenda centered on easing fiscal constraints, boosting domestic demand and strengthening economic resilience.
Key takeaways
Being almost entirely dependent for the supply of critical minerals, ingredients of medicine on certain countries carries a big risk.
Strategic fiscal spending will increase jobs, household income, lead to higher tax revenues.
My administration will put end excessively tight fiscal policy.
Market reaction
Sanae Takaichi's comments had no significant impact on the Japanese Yen (JPY), with the USD/JPY pair hovering around 158.10 at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.10%
|0.02%
|-0.17%
|-0.13%
|-0.32%
|-0.41%
|EUR
|0.14%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.19%
|-0.26%
|GBP
|0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.13%
|-0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.22%
|-0.30%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|-0.15%
|-0.13%
|-0.20%
|-0.16%
|-0.36%
|-0.44%
|CAD
|0.17%
|0.03%
|0.06%
|0.20%
|0.04%
|-0.15%
|-0.24%
|AUD
|0.13%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|0.16%
|-0.04%
|-0.20%
|-0.27%
|NZD
|0.32%
|0.19%
|0.22%
|0.36%
|0.15%
|0.20%
|-0.08%
|CHF
|0.41%
|0.26%
|0.30%
|0.44%
|0.24%
|0.27%
|0.08%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.