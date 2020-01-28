Japan's PM Abe nominates reflationist Adachi to BOJ board - Bloomberg

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has nominated economist Seiji Adachi, a reflationist, to replace another reflationist Yutaka Harada on the Bank of Japan's policy board.

Japan's Diet, the national bicameral legislature, is likely to approve the nomination before Harada ends his five-year term on March 25.

Adachi has written a book in the past on spurring prices to restore growth in the Japanese economy.

The BOJ has been running an ultra-accommodative monetary policy since 2013, but so far, inflation has remained well below the 2% target.

The central bank now looks to have run out of ammo. Meanwhile, Abe has been signaling since last year that achieving 2% inflation is not the only goal of his Abenomics policy to restore stable growth.



