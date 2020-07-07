Japan’s Nishimura: Will use domestic demand to revive economic growth after April-May decline

The government plans to use the domestic demand to revive the economic growth after April-May decline, said Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura in a statement on Tuesday.

Additional comments

“Consumption is recovering with the lifting of restrictions.”

“106 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tokyo.”

Market reaction

The above remarks fail to have any impact on the yen, as USD/JPY continues to head higher towards 108.00 on the back of broad-based US dollar recovery.

The virus resurgence fears lift the haven demand for the greenback.