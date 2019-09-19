Japan’s Nishimura: Will support small businesses, farms if needed in light of US-Japan trade talks

Reuters is out with the latest comments from the Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, as he says that the government was prepared to help small businesses and farms depending on the outcome of US-Japan trade talks.

Key Quotes:

“We're working on the negotiations now."

"If necessary, we will make sure to support mid-size and small companies and farms," depending on what is agreed with the United States.

On South Korea, he said: “South Korea had initially shown interest in joining TPP but not showing intention now”

The US President Trump and Japanese PM Abe have said they hoped to sign an agreement at next week’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 amid a hawkish Fed rate cut and BOJ’s status-quo.