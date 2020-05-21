Japan’s Nishimura: Will lift State of Emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is back on the wires on Thursday, announcing that the government will lift its State of Emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

Tokyo and four other prefectures, including the northern island of Hokkaido, would remain under the state of emergency, Nishimura added.

He said earlier today that he does not suggest lifting Tokyo emergency while adding that the country is on the path towards coronavirus containment.

Market reaction

The above comments had little to no impact on the yen. The USD/JPY pair consolidates the uptick to 107.75 while trading near 107.65 amid broad-based US dollar rebound and the downbeat market mood.