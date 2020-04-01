Japan’s Nishimura: No need to declare a state of emergency now

Following the meeting with the government's expert panel on the coronavirus pandemic earlier today, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura announced that there is no need to declare a state of emergency now.

This comes as markets were speculating a lockdown in the capital, Tokyo, where 66 new cases have been reported on Wednesday, with the total count standing at 587.

USD/JPY flattish around 107.50

Torn between broad US dollar rebound and heavy losses in the S&P 500 futures, USD/JPY trades modestly flat around 107.50 so far this Wednesday. Traders await the critical US jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for fresh direction on the prices.