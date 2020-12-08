Japan's Nishimura: Japanese consumer spending is recovering

While Japan's consumer spending is recovering, the economy hasn't yet recovered to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, the nation's Economy Minister Nishimura said on Tuesday, adding that capital spending by both manufacturers and non-manufacturers remains weak because of worsening corporate earnings amid the pandemic.

Nishimura also stressed the need to prevent Japan from returning to deflation.

USD/JPY is sidelined near 104.00 at press time, with investors paying little heed to Nishimura's comments.