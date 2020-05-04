Japan’s Nishimura: Government seeks to extend the state of emergency to May 31

Confirming the panel’s recommendation, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the government seeks to extend the state of emergency to May 31.
Earlier today, Japan’s Panel announced that it has recommended extending the state of emergency to May 31.
USD/JPY reaction
USD/JPY is stuck near daily lows of 106.67, as the bears await a fresh impetus for the next push lower.
