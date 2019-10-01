Japan’s Nishimura: BOJ will decide monetary policy appropriately

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, commenting on the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy.

Nishimura said that he believes the BOJ will decide monetary policy appropriately.

Japan needs to consider downside risks carefully from overseas and impact of the sales tax hike, he said.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY holds the higher ground near eight-day highs of 108.22, with the bulls cheering unabated broad US dollar buying despite a risk-on market profile.