Japan’s National CPI rises 2.9% YoY in September, Core CPI climbs as expected 

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.9% YoY in September, compared to the previous reading of 2.7%, according to the latest data released by the Japan Statistics Bureau on Friday.

Further details unveil that the National CPI ex Fresh food arrived at 2.9% YoY in September versus 2.7% prior. The figure came in line with the market consensus.

CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy rose 3.0% YoY in September, compared to the previous reading of 3.3%.

Market reaction to Japan’s National CPI data

Following Japan’s CPI inflation data, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.45% on the day at 152.65.