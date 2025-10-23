TRENDING:
Japan’s National CPI rises 2.9% YoY in September, Core CPI climbs as expected 

Lallalit Srijandorn

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.9% YoY in September, compared to the previous reading of 2.7%, according to the latest data released by the Japan Statistics Bureau on Friday.

Further details unveil that the National CPI ex Fresh food arrived at 2.9% YoY in September versus 2.7% prior. The figure came in line with the market consensus.

CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy rose 3.0% YoY in September, compared to the previous reading of 3.3%.

Market reaction to Japan’s National CPI data

Following Japan’s CPI inflation data, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.45% on the day at 152.65.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

EUR/USD steady near 1.16 as traders brace for US inflation data

EUR/USD holds firm during the North American session on Thursday, as the Dollar post modest gains of over 0.05% as market participants wait for the release of September’s US inflation data. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1617 after hitting a low of 1.1585.

GBP/USD slides for fifth day ahead of UK Retail Sales and US CPI

GBP/USD tilted into the red for a fifth straight trading day on Thursday, continuing to test the waters just north of the 1.3300 handle. Cable bids have fallen steadily after the pair failed to push its way above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, but is catching firm support on the low of a near-term consolidation zone.

Gold aims to recover ahead of US CPI data

Gold now appears to have entered a consolidative phase around the $4,150 region per troy ounce on Thursday. The move higher in the yellow metal appears supported by a cautious mood ahead of the US CPI data, while a firm Dollar, mixed Treasury yields, and easing trade worries are keeping price action fairly contained.

Ethereum: Whales continue accumulation despite weakness in on-chain metrics

Despite choppy price action so far in the week, whales or wallets with a balance of 10K-100K ETH continued to accumulate the top altcoin. The cohort has scooped over 200K ETH since Saturday, sending their collective holdings above 22.31 million ETH as of Wednesday, according to CryptoQuant data.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster edges higher, trading marginally above $1.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptick in price reflects an overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which has propelled Bitcoin above $109,000 and Ethereum above $3,800.

