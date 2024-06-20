Japan's National CPI rises 2.8% YoY, but Core CPI rises less than expected

Japan's National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose on an annualized basis, with headline CPI inflation climbing 2.8% YoY versus the previous print of 2.5%.
Core CPI inflation, or headline CPI inflation less volatile food prices, rose less than median market estimates, climbed 2.5% versus the previous 2.2% compared to the market forecast of 2.6%.
Core-core Japanese CPI, or CPI inflation less both food and energy prices, eased back to 2.1% from the previous 2.4%.
Japan's national-level CPI inflation print tends to be previewed by Tokyo CPI inflation several weeks prior, leaving a muted market impact from nationwide aggregated inflation figures.
Economic Indicator
National CPI ex Fresh Food (YoY)
Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households nationwide excluding fresh food, whose prices often fluctuate depending on the weather. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Jun 20, 2024 23:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 2.5%
Consensus: 2.6%
Previous: 2.2%
Source: Statistics Bureau of Japan
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
