Japan's Motegi: Trade talks with the US might reach an early achievement

Japan's economy minister Motegi is out on the wires, informing markets that issues to be sorted at the ministerial-level trade talks with the US have been narrowed down and that could help speed up discussions and work toward an early achievement of results.
Motegi added that negotiations are 'pretty tough' and are being conducted with mutual trust.
Japan's Motegi reached Washington on Wednesday for trade talks with the US trade representative Robert Lighthizer.
Japan wants a deal that reduces tariffs on its exports of industrial goods and auto parts to the US.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Dollar ticks higher as most Fed officials see cuts as a mid-cycle adjustment
The Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting are out, giving the greenback a modest lift against most major rivals. Policymakers concerned about the efficacy of QE. EUR/USD trading below 1.1100.
GBP/USD: Struggles between 10/21-DMA amid bullish MACD
Despite reversing from the 21-day simple moving average (DMA), GBP/USD remains above 10-DMA as it trades near 1.2134 during Asian session on Thursday. Supporting the pair’s upside is a bullish signal by 12-bar MACD.
USD/JPY: fundamental background keeps favoring the yen
Equities bounced, but the USD/JPY pair ignored the recovery. US Treasury yields finished the day little changed after FOMC’s Minutes. USD/JPY continues consolidating between Fibonacci levels, upside limited by 106.65.
Gold holds in bullish territory, unfazed by FOMC minutes
Gold prices are trapped between the recent 13th august highs and lows of the $1,530s and $1,479s, unfazed by the as expected Federal Open Market Committee minutes which did little to sway the market's opinion that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again.
Why is the dollar not stronger and why is the euro not weaker?
We can easily make the argument that the US is not going into recession, despite the doomsayers. They are out in force, whether their credibility rests on getting one or two things right in the past, or cycle ideas, or what passes for logic.