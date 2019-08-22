Japan's Motegi: Trade talks with the US might reach an early achievement

Japan's economy minister Motegi is out on the wires, informing markets that issues to be sorted at the ministerial-level trade talks with the US have been narrowed down and that could help speed up discussions and work toward an early achievement of results.

Motegi added that negotiations are 'pretty tough' and are being conducted with mutual trust.

Japan's Motegi reached Washington on Wednesday for trade talks with the US trade representative Robert Lighthizer.

Japan wants a deal that reduces tariffs on its exports of industrial goods and auto parts to the US.