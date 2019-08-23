Japan's Motegi: Results of my trade talks may be discussed on sidelines of G7

The US President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Abe may discuss the results of my trade talks on the sidelines of the annual G7 summit, also known as Group of Seven, to be held in France from August 24 to August 26, Japan's Economy Minister Motegi said on Friday.

Motegi added that the ministerial level talks with the US officials will resume tomorrow.

The policymaker reached Washington on Wednesday for trade talks with the US trade representative Robert Lighthizer.

Japan and the United States are approaching the “final stage” of talks on a bilateral trade deal, Motegi reportedly said Wednesday.