Japan’s Motegi: Moderate economic expansion in Japan

Japanese Economy Minister Motegi crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, making some comments on the Japanese economic situation amid stumbling local stock markets.

Key Headlines:

Moderate economic expansion in Japan. Consumer spending good. Capex good.

The USD/JPY pair is on the road to recovery alongside the US equity futures and hovers around 106 handle, following Wednesday’s sell-off fuelled by the US 2-year-10-year yield curve inversion that suggested increased odds of a US recession.