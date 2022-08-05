Japan’s Koichi Hagiuda: Will continue to look to Australia for stable LNG supply despite the potential curb

Japan’s Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday that they “will continue to look to Australia for stable LNG supply despite potential curb of LNG exports by Australia.”
Additional quotes
“Asking Mitsui and Mitsubishi to think positively to apply for a stake in new Russian entity to replace sakhalin-2 project.”
“Still unclear about details of conditions for Japanese trading houses to apply for a stake in new Russian entity to take over sakhalin-2 project.“
“Not aware of any request by the Russian side to seek additional investment or financial burden from Japanese trading houses to join the new Russian entity.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 133.17, up 0.24% on the day amid a tepid US dollar bounce and ahead of the US NFP.
