Japan’s Kiuchi: Weak Yen raises prices via increased import costs

Japan's Economics Minister Minoru Kiuchi said on Tuesday that he is aware of high inflation weighing on private consumption, adding that Weak yen raises prices via increased import costs.

Key quotes

Aware high inflation weighing on private consumption.



Weak yen raises prices via increased import costs.



To expand, implement measures to cushion impact of higher prices.



To continue aiming for wage growth exceeding inflation.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading 0.20% higher on the day to trade at 154.35.