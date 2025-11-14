Japan's Kiuchi: Weak Yen may increase CPI through import costs

Japan's Economics Minister Minoru Kiuchi said on Friday that a weak Japanese Yen (JPY) can push up CPI through import costs.

Elsewhere, Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated that planned economic stimulus will be in line with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi administration’s proactive fiscal policy when asked about the size of the stimulus.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.04% on the day at 154.60.