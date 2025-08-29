Japan’s Kato says he is aware of rising interest rates

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Friday that he is aware of rising interest rates, adding that he will continue to engage with bond market participants and manage debt policies appropriately.
Key quotes
To continue communication with market participants.
Will conduct appropriate government bond policy.
Market reaction
As of writing, the USD/JPY pair was down 0.04% on the day at 146.88.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside appears capped near 0.6550 amid renewed USD demand
AUD/USD has stalled its upside near 0.6550 in Asian trading on Friday, as the US Dollar attempts a decent comeback across the board amid a mixed market mood. However, the AUD/USD may further appreciate as the US Dollar could struggle due to dovish Fed bets and concerns over the Fed's independence. US PCE awaited.
USD/JPY retakes 147.00 after Japan’s Tokyo CPI-led dip
USD/JPY is bouncing back to retake 147.00 in the Asian session on Friday. The Japanese Yen reverses gains induced by soft Tokyo August Consumer Price Index data, as traders assess the data to gauge the BoJ's next rate hike. The pair tracks the US Dollar rebound, lifting the pair ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
Gold pulls back from five-week highs near $3,420
Gold is pulling back from five-week highs near $3,420 in Friday's Asian session, undermined by a fresh US Dollar upswing. Gold picked up pace on Thursday, helped by intense weakness in the US Dollar, mixed US yields, and incresaing bets of a rate cut by the Fed in September.
Bitcoin's declining volatility could make it more attractive to institutional investors: JPMorgan
JPMorgan analysts stated that Bitcoin's falling volatility makes it more appealing to institutional investors. The bank predicts that capital inflows into Bitcoin could match those of gold, but requires a 13% increase in its market capitalization.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.