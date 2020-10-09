Japan’s Kato: No hesitation to undertake economic measures if needed

The Japanese government will not hesitate to take economic measures if needed, the new Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato said at a daily briefing on Friday.

Nothing further is reported on the same.

A couple of weeks ago, Kato reiterated that they are prepared to deploy additional measures to support the economy if the need arises.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is holding the lower ground in tandem with the US dollar index, as the risk-on market profile weighs negatively on the safe-haven greenback.

The spot was last seen trading at 105.83, down 0.13% on the day.