Japan’s Katayama raises concerns over weak Japanese Yen with the US

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday that she had held a bilateral discussion with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and confirmed she had raised the issue directly with US officials in Washington.

Key quotes

Raises concerns over weak yen with Washington.



One-sided FX moves unacceptable.



Confirms bilateral meeting with US Treasury’s Bessent



Yen strengthens following verbal intervention.



Officials signal tolerance for weakness is limited.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.05% on the day at 157.96.