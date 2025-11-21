Japan’s Katayama: Debt ratio to fall slightly as government and BoJ work toward stable inflation

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that the government expects the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio to fall slightly from last year’s level, even after compiling an extra budget to finance its latest stimulus package.

Key quotes

Expect Japan's debt to GDP ratio to fall slightly from previous year level even after compiling extra budget to fund stimulus package.



Japan is still halfway in achieving sustainable and stable price rises accompanied by wage gains.



Understand that Bank of Japan agrees with government view Japan is halfway in achieving sustainable, stable price rises accompanied by wage gains.



Important for government and Bank of Japan to continue working closely together to end deflation, achieve stable prices and economic growth.



We will guide appropriate debt management policy to ensure Japan does not lose market trust in its finances.



JGB yields move due to wide variety of factors including domestic economic, price and monetary policy developments as well as fiscal situation and overseas market moves.



Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.08% on the day at 157.45.