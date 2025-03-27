Japan’s Hayashi: Once again, asked the US to exempt Japan from auto tariffs

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday that they have “once again, asked the US to exempt Japan from auto tariffs.”
"US auto tariffs are extremely regrettable."
"Will continue to work closely with us and take necessary steps to resolve issue."
Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shigeru Ishiba said on Thursday, Tokyo will put "all options on the table" in dealing with Washington's announcement to impose a 25% tariff on automobile imports.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is off the lows but remains 0.24% lower on the day near 150.20.
