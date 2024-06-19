Japan's FinMin urges government to issue shorter term debt to reduct interest-rate risk

Having reviewed a draft proposal, Reuters reported that the Japanese Finance Ministry panel is likely to urge the government to issue shorter-duration debt to reduce interest-rate risk.
Additional takeaways
Govt could adjust issuance size of super-long JGBs as life insurers unlikely to significantly increase holdings.
Banks have scope to increase holdings of JGBs, can play big role in ensuring smooth debt issuance.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading flat near 157.85, unperturbed by the above headlines.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.6650 amid light trading
AUD/USD is posting small gains above 0.6650 early Wednesday, as the US Dollar nurses losses incurred on Tuesday after weak US Retail Sales data revived dovish Fed expectations. The Aussie finds some comfort from the hawkish RBA hold but light trading conditions limit the upside.
USD/JPY flat lines below 158.00 amid subdued USD price action
USD/JPY consolidates its recent gains below 158.00 in early European morning on Wednesday. The BoJ April meeting minutes fail to provide any impetus to the pair. Tuesday’s disappointing US Retail Sales data weigh on the USD and cap the upside.
Gold price consolidates in a range around $2,330 area, remains below 50-day SMA
Gold price is seen consolidating near the top end of a short-term trading range. Fed rate-cut uncertainty holds back traders from placing fresh directional bets. The USD is undermined by Tuesday’s weaker US Retail Sales and lends support.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin technical indicators signal bullish momentum
Bitcoin price action shows a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator. Ethereum price finds support around $3,362 price low from Friday. Ripple price faces rejection by its daily resistance level of $0.499 level.
UK CPI set to cool down further in May, reaching BoE’s 2% target
The UK Office for National Statistics will publish the May CPI report on Wednesday. UK inflation is expected to cool down, falling back to the BoE´s target. The Bank of England will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday.