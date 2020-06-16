Japan's exports dive 28.3% in May amid coronavirus, worst drop since GFC

According to a preliminary report by the Finance Ministry, Japan’s exports plummeted 28.3% in May vs. -17.9% expected and -21.9% last.

The dive in exports marked the 17th consecutive month of decline and the steepest fall since a 23.2 percent plunge in October 2009, courtesy the wake of the global financial crisis (GFC).

Imports plunged by 26.2% in the reported month vs. -12.9% expected and -7.1% previous while down for the 13th month in a row.

As a result, the country recorded a merchandise trade deficit of JPY833.40 billion in May vs. JPY -970.80 billion expected and JPY -931.9 billion last.

The adjusted merchandise trade balance for May stood at JPY -601 billion vs. JPY -996.30 posted in April.

About Japan’s Trade Balance

The Merchandise Trade Balance Total released by the Ministry of Finance is a measure of balance amount between import and export. A positive value shows a trade surplus while a negative value shows a trade deficit. Japan is so much dependant on exports that the Japanese economy heavily relies on a trade surplus. Therefore, any variation in the figures influences the domestic economy. If a steady demand in exchange for Japanese exports is seen, that would turn into a positive.

Market reaction

The Japanese yen ticked a few pips lower on terrible exports data, driving USD/JPY to print fresh session highs of 107.44. The spot gains 0.08% so far.