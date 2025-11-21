Japan’s cabinet approves 21.3 trillion yen economic stimulus package — Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet approved a 21.3 trillion yen ($135.40 billion) economic stimulus plan, Reuters reported on Friday. This is the first significant policy initiative under the new leader, who has promised to pursue expansionary fiscal policies.

The package contains 17.7 trillion yen in general account outlays, which substantially exceeds the previous year's 13.9 trillion yen and represents the largest stimulus since the COVID epidemic. It will also include tax cuts totaling 2.7 trillion yen.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.08% on the day at 157.45.