Japan’s Aso: Not considering another cash handout for households

Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso expressed his take on the yen appreciation and the government’s response to the rise in coronavirus cases, in his address before the parliament on Thursday.

Additional quotes

“Not thinking now about giving cash handouts to households for the 2nd time. “

“State of emergency was lifted so conditions are different now from when households were given cash handouts.”

“The yen is gaining on dollar weakness.”

“In theory, a weaker yen is better for exporters.”

Tokyo is said to report a record 534 new cases as of Thursday, the Governor is expected to confirm later today.

