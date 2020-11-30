Japan’s Aso: Economy remains in severe situation due to COVID-19

The economy remains in a severe situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said at a meeting with banking industry representatives on Monday.

Additional quotes

“Companies’ funding needs are expected to rise as year-end approaches.“

“It’s true some companies are still struggling with financing.”

“Want banks to lend ear to businesses in need of financing help.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY keeps losses below 104.00, now trading at 103.90, down 0.15% on the day.