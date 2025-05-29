Japan’s Akazawa: Our basic position is to strongly request review of tariff policy

Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Thursday that his basic position is to strongly request review of tariff policy.
Key quotes
National security and trade policies are different matters, and cannot be negotiated as one.
Our basic position is to strongly request review of tariff policy.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading 0.74% higher on the day to trade at 145.91.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with weekly lows near 0.6400 amid unabated US Dollar demand
AUD/USD flirts with weekly lows close to the 0.6400 level in the Asian session on Thursday as US-China trade tensions continue to undermine the Aussie. Further, the demand for the US Dollar remains unabated amid cautious Fed Minutes and the US court's tariff ruling. US data and Fedsepeak are next in focus.
USD/JPY holds sizeable gains near 146.00 on Trump's tariff-block news
USD/JPY is off a nearly two-week high but holds sizeable gains near 146.00 early Thursday, amid news that a US federal court blocked Trump's steep trade tariffs. Moreover, hawkish FOMC Minutes add to the US Dollar upside while the risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen, providing an extra boost to the major.
Gold price keeps falling on relentless US Dollar recovery
Gold price is extending its four-day bearish streak early Thursday, near $3,250. The tide seems to have turned in favor of sellers in the near term as the RSI index tests waters below the midline, currently near 49.50.
XRP joins crypto treasury trend as VivoPower raises $121 million to launch XRP reserve
XRP slipped more than 2% on Wednesday as VivoPower announced plans to become the first publicly traded company to adopt XRP as a treasury reserve asset. The announcement follows the company's completion of a $121 million private offering.
Bitcoin hovers above $108,000, but analysts warn against the next BTC drop
Bitcoin hovers above key support at $108,000. Analysts at Bitunix warn that a price crash could occur, citing the potential for a liquidity sweep below this level following last week's large-scale liquidations in BTC derivatives markets.