Japan’s Akazawa expects economy to continue making modest recovery

Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Monday that he expects the Japanese economy to continue making a modest recovery.
Key quotes
Expect the economy to continue making modest recovery.
Need to be mindful of overseas economic downside risks, including China and the impact of US policy.
Need to be mindful that rising prices of food and other daily products may dampen consumer sentiment and slow consumption.
The government will implement thorough measures to counter rising prices.
Market reaction
At the press time, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.36% on the day to trade at 151.77.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stretches higher above 0.6350 amid sustained US Dollar weakness
AUD/USD regains traction and climbs above 0.6350 in the Asian session on Monday. The sustained US Dollar weakness and prospects of Russia-US meeting outweigh dovish RBA expectations, supporting the pair amid a US holiday-thinned market. All eyes remain on Tuesday's RBA interest rate decision.
USD/JPY weakens to sub-152.00 levels after upbeat Japan's Q4 GDP data
USD/JPY weakens below 152.00 following the release of Japan's prelimimary GDP report, which showed that the economy expanded 0.7% QoQ and 2.8% YoY in Q4. The data blew past market expectations and reaffirmed bets for another BoJ rate hike, boosting the Japanese Yen.
Gold rebounds toward $2,900 on risk recovery
Gold price finds demand and reverts toward $2,900 in the Asian session on Monday. Easing global trade war fears and prospects of an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict amid Tuesday's meeting between the US and Russia lift risk sentiment and Gold price at the expense of the US Dollar.
Crypto task force eyes ETF staking; what could it mean for crypto ETFs?
In a meeting with Jito Labs and Multicoin Capital, the Securities & Exchange Commission examined various methods for tackling regulatory issues related to digital assets, including the approval of staking within crypto exchange-traded funds.
Tariffs likely to impart a modest stagflationary hit to the economy this year
The economic policies of the Trump administration are starting to take shape. President Trump has already announced the imposition of tariffs on some of America's trading partners, and we assume there will be more levies, which will be matched by foreign retaliation, in the coming quarters.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.