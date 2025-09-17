- The Japanese Yen bulls turn cautious amid a modest USD bounce during the Asian session.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations and the cautious mood could benefit the JPY.
- Traders might also opt to wait for the key FOMC decision later today and the BoJ meeting.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) retreats slightly after touching its highest level since July 24 against the rebounding US Dollar (USD) during the Asian session on Wednesday, though the downside potential seems limited. Data released earlier today showed that Japan’s trade balance shrank less than expected in August. Furthermore, the growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its policy normalization path despite domestic political uncertainty, along with the cautious market mood, could act as a tailwind and limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
Meanwhile, hawkish BoJ expectations mark a significant divergence in comparison to rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). In fact, the US central bank is widely expected to lower borrowing costs by at least 25-basis-point (bps) at the end of a two-day meeting later today. This might cap the attempted USD recovery from its lowest level since early July, and the resultant narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential could benefit the lower-yielding JPY. Traders might also opt to wait for the pivotal FOMC decision and the BoJ meeting.
Japanese Yen might continue to benefit from the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations
- A government report released earlier this Wednesday showed that Japan’s trade deficit widened sharply from ¥118.4 billion to ¥242.5 billion in August. This, however, was less than a deficit of ¥513.6 billion anticipated as exports shrank less than expected, by 0.1% compared to forecasts for a drop of 1.9% and a 2.6% fall recorded in July, as the finalization of the US-Japan trade deal offered some clarity to exporters.
- Other details of the report revealed that Japanese imports shrank far more than expected, by 5.2% during the reported month, and pointed to still weak domestic demand. Moreover, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation added a layer of uncertainty and could give the Bank of Japan more reasons to go slow on interest rate hikes. Hence, focus remains glued to the BoJ policy meeting starting Thursday.
- The Japanese central bank is expected to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5% amid domestic headwinds and global risks, including the effects of US tariffs. Investors, however, seem convinced that the BoJ will hike interest rates by the end of this year. In contrast, the US Federal Reserve is anticipated to resume its rate-cutting cycle and lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points later this Wednesday.
- Moreover, traders have been pricing in the possibility of two more rate cuts by the Fed this year amid signs of a softening labor market. This had been a key factor behind the recent US Dollar slide to its lowest level since early July touched this Thursday and dragged the USD/JPY pair to the 146.20 support zone during the Asian session. Traders, however, opt to wait for the highly anticipated FOMC decision later today.
- US President Donald Trump intensified his calls for a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, urging Ukrainian President Zelensky to make a deal to end the war and pressing Europe to immediately stop buying Russian oil. This comes after Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, following a series of strikes by the latter against its oil infrastructure in recent weeks.
- Meanwhile, Israel launched its long-planned ground assault on Gaza City and its troops have pressed deep into the densely populated city on Tuesday, which has been subjected to intense bombardment for weeks. Moreover, an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic country leaders had condemned Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar's capital, Doha, on September 9. This, in turn, keeps geopolitical risks in play.
USD/JPY bears need to wait for a sustained break below the 100-day SMA, around 146.20
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakdown and acceptance below the 147.00 mark was seen as a fresh trigger for the USD/JPY bears. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have again started gaining negative traction, suggesting that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside. That said, a modest bounce from the 146.20 horizontal support, also representing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), warrants some caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the said area and the 146.00 mark, before positioning for any further losses. The pair might then accelerate the downfall towards the 145.35 intermediate support en route to the 145.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any subsequent recovery beyond the 146.70 immediate hurdle is likely to attract fresh sellers and remain capped near the 147.00 round figure. Some follow-through buying beyond the 147.15-147.20 region, however, could lift the USD/JPY pair beyond the 147.55 hurdle, towards the 148.00 mark. A sustained strength beyond the latter might trigger a short-covering move towards the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 148.75 zone. This is followed by the 149.00 mark and the monthly high, around the 149.15 region, which, if cleared decisively, would shift the near-term bias in favor of bullish traders.
Economic Indicator
Merchandise Trade Balance Total
The Merchandise Trade Balance Total released by the Ministry of Finance is a measure of balance amount between import and export. A positive value shows a trade surplus while a negative value shows a trade deficit. Japan is so much dependant on exports that the Japanese economy heavily relies on a trade surplus. Therefore, any variation in the figures influences the domestic economy. If a steady demand in exchange for Japanese exports is seen, that would turn into a positive.Read more.
Last release: Tue Sep 16, 2025 23:50
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: ¥-242.5B
Consensus: ¥-513.6B
Previous: ¥-117.5B
Source: Ministry of Finance of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases from YTD highs of 0.6690 as USD recovers ahead of Fed
AUD/USD eases from a fresh YTD peak of 0.6690 early Wednesday as the US Dollar attempts a bounce amid repositioning and a cautious mood ahead of the key Fed policy decision. However, diminishing odds for further RBA rate cuts could limit the pair's downside.
USD/JPY recovers 146.50 as Japanese exports fall on US tariffs blow
USD/JPY has staged a decent comeback, retaking 146.50 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recovers as the Japanese Yen faces headwinds from a fourth consecutive month of declines in the country's exports due to Trump's tariffs. A broad US Dollar bounce also aids USD/JPY's upswing as the Fed verdict looms.
Gold retreats below $3,700 ahead of the Fed rate decision
Gold retreats below $3,700 in the Asian session on Wednesday, although within striking distance of the all-time peak touched the previous day. With a Fed rate cut fully baked in later this Wednesday, the US Dollar sees some profit-taking bounce from its lowest level since early July, dragging Gold lower.
SEC could blow crypto ETP market "wide open" through generic listing framework: Bitwise
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan stated in a note to investors on Tuesday that the Securities & Exchange Commission's plan to develop generic listing standards for crypto exchange-traded products could trigger an end-of-year rally for the crypto market.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.