Japanese Yen slides to over one-month low against a firmer USD

- The Japanese Yen continues to be weighed down by diminishing odds for a BoJ rate hike in 2025.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook underpins the USD and lends additional support to the USD/JPY pair.
- The upbeat PMIs from Japan hold back the JPY bears from placing fresh bets and cap the major.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) kicks off the new week on a weaker note and drops to its lowest level since May 15 against a broadly firmer US Dollar (USD) during the Asian session. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) last week signaled its preference to move cautiously in normalizing still-easy monetary policy, which forced investors to push back their expectations about the likely timing of the next interest rate hike. Apart from this, concerns that existing 25% US tariffs on Japanese vehicles and 24% reciprocal levies on other imports would impact the Japanese economy, turn out to be another factor undermining the JPY.
Meanwhile, Japan's annual National Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained well above the BoJ's 2% target in May and gives the central bank more impetus to hike interest rates again in the coming months. Adding to this, the better-than-expected release of Japan's PMI earlier this Monday backs the case for more BoJ rate hikes. Moreover, the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, in the wake of the US bombing of key nuclear sites in Iran on Sunday, could benefit the JPY's relative safe-haven status. This might further contribute to capping the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
Japanese Yen bulls remain on the sidelines amid mixed fundamental cues
- The Bank of Japan last week decided to slow the pace of reduction in its bond purchases from fiscal 2026. Moreover, the gloomy economic outlook and concerns about the potential economic fallout from US trade tariffs suggest that the BoJ could forgo raising interest rates in 2025.
- Data released on Friday showed that Japan's core inflation remained above the central bank's 2% target for well over three years and rose to a more than two-year high in May. This keeps the door open for further rate hikes by the BoJ, though it fails to boost the Japanese Yen.
- Furthermore, the au Jibun Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday that Japan's manufacturing moved back into expansion territory for the first time since May 2024. The Manufacturing PMI rose sharply from the 49.4 seen in the previous month to 50.4 in June.
- Adding to this, the gauge for the services sector climbed to 51.5 during the reported month from 51.0 in May, while the Composite PMI advanced to 51.4 in June from 50.2 in May. This was the third straight month of growth in private sector activity and the fastest pace since February.
- Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve projected two rate cuts this year. However, Fed officials forecast only one 25-basis-points rate cut in each of 2026 and 2027 amid worries that the Trump administration's tariffs could push up consumer prices, which underpins the US Dollar.
- On the geopolitical front, the US joined Israel in the military action against Iran and bombed three nuclear sites on Sunday. The US launched 75 precision-guided munitions, including more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles, and more than 125 military aircraft in the operation.
- Moreover, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran against following through with past threats of retaliation. Adding to this, Vice President JD Vance said that the US was not at war with Iran but rather its nuclear program. Investors now await Iran's response to US strikes.
USD/JPY could extend the positive move once the 100-day SMA hurdle is cleared
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair needs to make it through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) barrier around the 146.80 region for bulls to retain short-term control. Some follow-through buying beyond the 147.00 mark will confirm a positive outlook and lift spot prices to the 147.40-147.45 intermediate hurdle en route to the 148.00 round figure and 148.65 region, or the May monthly swing high.
On the flip side, any corrective pullback below the 146.00 mark is more likely to attract fresh buyers and find decent support near the 145.30-145.25 area. This, in turn, should help limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair near the 145.00 psychological mark. The latter should act as a strong base for spot prices, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling and shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured below 0.6450 amid Middle East escalation
AUD/USD remains under moderate selling pressure in the Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar capitalizes on haven demand amid the rising tensions in the Middle East after the US attacked Iran over the weekend. The risk-off mood also hurts the higher-yielding Aussie Dollar.
Gold retreats toward $3,350 even as Middle East conflict escalates
Gold price turns lower toward $3,350 early Monday, having faced rejection against near $3,400. US President Trump’s decision to join Israel’s war against Iran sharply escalated the conflict, which offered a brief lift to buyers. But the US Dollar strength weighs negatively on the USD-denominated Gold price ahead of the US PMI data.
USD/JPY fills bullish gap to advance toward 147.00 amid risk-off mood
USD/JPY is jumping toward 147.00 in Monday's Asian session as the US' bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities drives some safe-haven flows into the US Dollar, helping the pair. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations could cap the pair's upside.
Week ahead: PCE inflation and flash PMIs on tap amid Middle East jitters
Ongoing Israel-Iran tensions to keep risk sentiment in check. US core PCE and consumption data to offer much-needed distraction. CPI readings also due in Canada, Australia and Japan. Flash PMIs for June in the spotlight too amid tariff chaos.
What if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz?
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the key global energy gateways, with approximately 20 million barrels of oil flowing through the strait daily. If the Strait of Hormuz became non-navigable, at least in recent history, it would constitute an unprecedented negative supply shock for the energy markets.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.