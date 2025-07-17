Japanese Yen adds to intraday losses; USD/JPY climbs to 148.80 amid broad-based USD strength

- The Japanese Yen meets with a fresh supply in reaction to disappointing Trade Balance data.
- Reduced bets for an immediate BoJ rate hike and a positive risk tone further weigh on the JPY.
- Renewed USD buying further supports the USD/JPY pair and contributes to the move higher.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) selling remains unabated through the early European session on Thursday, which, along with a goodish pickup in the US Dollar (USD) demand, lifts the USD/JPY pair to the 148.80 region in the last hour. Data released earlier today showed that Japan clocked a smaller-than-expected trade surplus in June. This comes amid persistent headwinds from US trade tariffs, slowing economic growth in Japan, declining real wages, and signs of cooling inflation. Adding to this, domestic political uncertainty could complicate the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) policy normalization path, which, in turn, is seen undermining the JPY.
Meanwhile, most Asian equity markets tracked the overnight positive turnaround on Wall Street that followed US President Donald Trump's denial of reports that he was close to firing Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell. This turns out to be another factor driving flows away from traditional safe-haven assets, including the JPY. The USD, on the other hand, moves back closer to its highest level since June 23 amid the growing conviction that the Fed would delay cutting interest rates. This further contributes to the USD/JPY pair's intraday move higher and backs the case for a further near-term appreciating move.
Japanese Yen continues to lose ground amid growing acceptance that BoJ will not hike rates
- Government data released earlier this Thursday showed that Japan's trade surplus stood at ¥153.1 billion in June, marking a notable improvement from the ¥638.6 billion deficit seen in the prior month. The reading, however, fell short of expectations for a surplus of ¥353.9 billion as exports fell for the second straight month.
- Japan's exports declined 0.5% YoY amid sluggish overseas demand, especially in the top market, China, reflecting the sustained impact of US tariffs. Imports, however, improved substantially following a 7.7% fall in May and grew 0.2% YoY vs. expectations for a 1.6% drop, indicating signs of recovery in domestic demand.
- Meanwhile, recent polls indicate that Japan’s ruling coalition – the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito – might lose its majority in the Upper House election on July 20. The outcome could further heighten both fiscal and political risks in Japan and also complicate trade negotiations amid the looming US trade tariffs.
- In fact, US President Donald Trump issued tariff notices to over 20 trading partners, including Japan, which faces a 25% tariff on all exports to America amid stalled US-Japan trade talks. This comes on top of declining real wages and signs of cooling inflation in Japan, which warrants the Bank of Japan's caution in the near term.
- Investors now seem convinced that the BoJ will forgo raising interest rates this year. Furthermore, traders have been scaling back their expectations for an immediate interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve amid signs that the Trump administration's increasing import taxes are passing through to consumer prices.
- New York Fed President John Williams warned on Wednesday that the impact of trade tariffs is only just starting to hit the economy. Williams further added that the current modestly restrictive monetary policy is in the right place to allow central bankers to monitor the economy before taking their next steps.
- Separately, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said that the US central bank will probably need to leave interest rates for a while longer to ensure inflation stays low. Logan further noted that tariff increases appear likely to create inflationary pressure, and the Fed wants to see low inflation continue to be convinced.
- Trump contradicted media reports that he was planning to oust Fed Chair Jerome Powell and acknowledged that many have said that such a move would disrupt the markets. Trump, however, said that he would love for Powell to resign and unleashed fresh criticism against the Fed chief for keeping rates high.
- Traders now look to the US macro data – monthly Retail Sales figures, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index – for some impetus. Furthermore, speeches from influential FOMC members will drive the USD/JPY pair ahead of Japan's National CPI report on Friday.
USD/JPY seems poised to surpass 149.00 and retest multi-month peak touched on Wednesday
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair showed some resilience below the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Wednesday, and the subsequent move up favors bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators are holding comfortably in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone, suggesting that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. Hence, some follow-through strength back towards the 149.00 mark, en route to the overnight swing high near the 149.15-149.20 region, looks like a distinct possibility. The upward trajectory could extend further towards reclaiming the 150.00 psychological mark for the first time since late March.
On the flip side, the 148.00 round figure now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the Asian session low, around the 147.70 region. The latter nears the 100-hour SMA, below which the USD/JPY pair could retest sub-147.00 levels. Some follow-through selling might shift the bias in favor of bearish trades and drag spot prices to the 146.60 intermediate support en route to the 146.20 area, the 146.00 mark, and the 100-day SMA support, currently pegged near the 145.80 region.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD declines below 1.3400 after mixed UK employment data
GBP/USD struggles to build on Wednesday's gains and trades in negative territory below 1.3400 early Thursday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.7% in the three months to May, while the Claimant Count Rate remained steady at 5%.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data
EUR/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Traders will likely observe Eurozone HICP data scheduled to be released later in the day. Focus will shift toward the US Retail Sales data for June, due later in the North American session.
Gold price retreats further from multi-week high touched on Wednesday
Gold price attracts fresh sellers amid renewed USD buying and reduced Fed rate cut bets. A generally positive risk tone is seen as another factor undermining the precious metal. Persistent trade-related uncertainties could limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Top Crypto Gainers: Solana-based meme coins FLOKI, BONK post double-digit gains, CRV targets $1
Solana-based meme coins Floki and Bonk edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours. Curve DAO ranks third with a 21% surge following a triangle setup breakout, targeting the $1 psychological level.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.