Japanese Yen softens to 148 against USD, BoJ's hawkish tilt could limit losses

The Japanese Yen struggles to capitalize on the previous day's recovery from the YTD trough.

Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the USD and further lend support to the USD/JPY pair.

Bets for an imminent shift in the BoJ's policy stance should help limit the downside for the JPY.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts fresh sellers on Wednesday and for now, seems to have stalled its modest recovery move against its American counterpart, from the YTD low touched earlier this week. Data from the labour ministry released on Tuesday showed that Japan's real wages fell for the 21st straight month in December and household spending dropped for a tenth successive month. This is seen as an unwelcome development for the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, seems to undermine the safe-haven JPY.

The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, continues to draw support from expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer, bolstered by the incoming stronger-than-expected US macro data. Adding to this, the recent hawkish comments from several FOMC members further forced investors to scale back their bets for early and steep rate cuts in 2024. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and acts as a tailwind for the Greenback, which, in turn, assists the USD/JPY pair to attract some dip-buying near the 147.70 region.

That said, the BoJ's hawkish tilt earlier this month, signalling conviction on hitting the inflation goal and setting the stage to pull interest rates out of negative territory at its upcoming meetings in March or April, could limit losses for the JPY. Furthermore, investors seem convinced that wage growth this year may outpace that of 2023 and pave the way for the BoJ to exit its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair and positioning for any further intraday appreciating move.

Market participants now seem convinced that another substantial pay hike this year will support sustained and stable inflation, and allow the BoJ to pivot away from its ultra-dovish monetary policy settings.

Geopolitics, along with China's economic woes, remain key risks for the markets, which benefits the safe-haven JPY and exerts pressure on the USD/JPY pair during the Asian session on Wednesday.

Investors continue to scale back their expectations for early and steep rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the wake of a resilient US economy and the recent hawkish remarks by influential FOMC members.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that inflation must be moving sustainably lower to open rate cut door and that it would be a mistake to cut interest rates prematurely.

Harker added that the recent news on inflation has been encouraging, though wage gains are still too high for getting to the 2% target and it is possible that inflation may be more persistent than expected.

Separately, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that we are not done yet on inflation and most of the disinflationary gains have come from the supply-side, but the data is looking positive.

This comes on top of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Sunday, saying that a strong economy gives the central bank time to evaluate if inflation will continue to fall before starting to cut interest rates.

Moreover, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds above 4.0%, which acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar and lends some support to the USD/JPY pair heading into the European session.

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY might attract fresh sellers at higher levels, 148.80 barrier holds the key for bulls

From a technical perspective, this week's failure to find acceptance above the 148.80 level constitutes the formation of a bearish double-top pattern. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing traction – are still holding in the positive territory and warrant some caution before positioning for deeper losses. That said, some follow-through selling below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 147.60-147.55 region, could drag the USD/JPY pair further towards the 147.00 round figure. A convincing break below the latter could accelerate the corrective decline further towards the 146.35 intermediate support en route to sub-146.00 levels, or the monthly low touched last week.

On the flip side, momentum back above the 148.00 mark now seems to confront some resistance near the 148.30-148.35 region. Bulls, meanwhile, are likely to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 148.80 double-top resistance before placing fresh bets. The USD/JPY pair might then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 149.55-149.60 region and aim to reclaim the 150.00 psychological mark.

