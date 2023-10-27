- Japanese Yen rebounds after Tokyo inflation data increases bets the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will tighten policy.
- The US Dollar loses traction after US inflation comes out in line with estimates.
- The USD/JPY remains in uptrend but price falling to key make-or-break trendline for short-term chart.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to gain strength against the US Dollar on Friday and currency markets head into the weekly close. The pair has dropped more than half a percentage point to reach 149.50 at the time of writing. The Yen finally boxed its way out of its corner on Friday, strengthening against most counterparts, after the release of Tokyo inflation data spurred bets the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates – broadly seen as positive for the currency.
The USD/JPY exchange rate, which measures the number of Yen that can be bought with a single US Dollar (USD), fell back below the key 150 level on Friday after briefly flirting with a breakout higher. The level is seen by many as subject to intervention by the Japanese Ministry of Finance (MoF), after it intervened when the pair hit 151.94 last October. Whether the MoF intervened to support the Yen this time around is subject to speculation.
From a technical perspective, despite Friday’s long decline, USD/JPY remains in an uptrend, on a short, medium and long-term basis. Since “the trend is your friend” according to the old adage, this suggests more upside is probable despite the dip.
Daily digest market movers: Japanese Yen strengthens after Tokyo data
- The Japanese Yen rises at the end of the week after Tokyo inflation data for October – widely seen as a leading indicator for Japan-wide inflation – came out higher than experts had expected.
- Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food came out at 2.7%, beating expectations of 2.5% and the previous year’s 2.5%.
- Broad inflation in Tokyo rose 3.3% compared to only 2.8% in October of last year.
- Tokyo CPI ex Food, Energy came out at 3.7% versus 3.8% a year ago.
- The higher inflation raised expectations for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raising interest rates, which would be supportive for JPY.
- The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (data for September), showed inflation in line with estimates when it was released on Friday.
- Core PCE rose 0.3% in the month of September as expected but higher than the previous month’s 0.1%. It rose 3.7% on a YoY basis, also as expected, and below the previous 3.8% figure.
- The yield on the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) slipped to 0.876% on Friday, while the US 10-year Treasury yield also slid to 4.869%.
- The fall in US yields (-0.05%), however, was greater than that of their Japanese counterparts (-0.01%), partly explaining why the pair fell.
- USD/JPY is widely seen as reflecting the yield differential between the two countries’ bonds.
- This is due to the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in a currency with low interest rates such as the Yen and park the money in a currency with higher interest rates such as the US Dollar, making a profit on the difference as long as the funding currency – in this case the Yen – does not appreciate.
Japanese Yen technical analysis: Decline reaches key trendline
USD/JPY falls back below the 150 key psychological level on Friday. Despite the weakness the pair has not fallen sufficiently to change the overall bullish trend – not even on the short-term charts.
The uptrend is, therefore, still likely to resume. The next major target is at the 152.00 highs achieved in October 2022.
The pair has completed an ascending triangle on the daily chart and broken above the 150.16 high of October 3, confirming a breakout. The triangle’s technical target is at around 152.
US Dollar vs Japanese Yen: Daily Chart
A re-break above Thursday’s highs of 150.80 would provide fresh confirmation of the continued advance.
The pair is approaching a key trendline on the short-term charts at around 149.50, however, and a decisive break below the line would probably flip the trend bearish on that time frame.
Such a move would probably precipitate a decline to the 148.70s initially.
A decisive break would be characterized by a long red bearish candle that broke cleanly through the trendline and closed close to its lows, or three red candles in a row that broke cleanly through the trendline with the final candle closing near its lows.
Triangles are sometimes the penultimate formations in a trend, suggesting the chance the current uptrend may be getting near its culmination point.
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
