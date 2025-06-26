Japanese Yen approaches weekly high against a broadly weaker USD

- The Japanese Yen attracts fresh buyers following the previous day’s modest decline.
- The USD slumps to over a three-year low and exerts additional pressure on USD/JPY.
- Traders now look forward to key inflation figures from Japan and the US on Friday.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) regains positive traction against a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD), dragging the USD/JPY pair back below the 145.00 psychological mark during the Asian session on Thursday. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) – although it has been hesitant to raise interest rates – is still expected to stay on the path of monetary policy normalization as inflation persistently exceeds its target. In contrast, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest projections and dot plot suggest two rate cuts before the year-end, marking a significant divergence in comparison to hawkish BoJ expectations. This is seen as a key factor benefiting the lower-yielding JPY.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's fresh threat that he is considering replacing Fed Chair Jerome Powell fuels concerns about the central bank's independence. This overshadows the latest optimism over the Israel-Iran truce and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets, which further underpins the JPY's safe-haven status. Moreover, the Trump-Powell standoff drags the USD to its lowest level since March 2022 and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. Traders now look to the final US Q1 GDP print for some impetus ahead of key inflation figures from Japan and the US, due for release on Friday.
Japanese Yen benefits from a weaker USD and the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations
- The Bank of Japan signaled a cautious approach to unwinding its long-standing ultra-loose policy and decided to slow the pace of reduction in its bond purchases from fiscal 2026. However, the incoming data from Japan points to a consistent rise in inflationary pressures and keeps hopes alive for more rate hikes by the BoJ.
- In fact, Japan's core inflation has remained well above the BoJ's 2% target for well over three years and rose to a more than two-year high in May. Moreover, Japan's Corporate Services Producer Price Index – a leading indicator of consumer price inflation – has been trending above the 3% YoY rate for several consecutive months.
- Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, testifying before Congress, acknowledged that recent inflation readings had been more moderate, but he warned that new tariffs could change that. Powell added that he expects policymakers to stay on hold until they have a better handle on the impact of tariffs on consumer prices.
- Powell’s position on interest rates is increasingly at odds with US President Donald Trump, who ramped up his criticism of the central bank chief and floated the idea of firing him. When asked if he is interviewing candidates to replace Powell, Trump said he has three or four people in mind as contenders for the top Fed job.
- Nevertheless, traders are still betting that the Fed will lower rates by at least 50 basis points before the end of the year and are also pricing in a roughly 20% chance of a rate reduction in July. This, in turn, drags the US Dollar to over a three-year low and the USD/JPY pair closer to the weekly trough during the Asian session.
- A ceasefire between Israel and Iran appears to be holding for now, which might continue to underpin the global risk sentiment and cap traditional safe-haven assets, including the Japanese Yen. Traders now look to the release of the final Q1 GDP, though the focus will be on key inflation figures from Japan and the US on Friday.
USD/JPY bears await a break below 200-SMA on H4 near 144.70
The overnight failure ahead of the 146.00 mark and a subsequent break below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently around the 144.70-144.65 region, will be seen as a key trigger for the USD/JPY bears. Given that oscillators on hourly/daily charts have just started gaining negative traction, spot prices might then accelerate the fall towards the 144.00 round figure en route to the 143.70-143.65 region before eventually dropping to test sub-143.00 levels.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery back above the 145.00 psychological mark is more likely to attract fresh sellers near the 145.25-145.35 static barrier and remain capped near the 146.00 mark. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared could shift the near-term bias in favor of bulls and lift the USD/JPY pair to the 146.65-146.70 region en route to the 147.00 round figure. The momentum could extend further towards the 147.45-147.50 hurdle before the pair makes a fresh attempt to conquer the 148.00 mark.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.22%
|-0.27%
|-0.29%
|-0.10%
|-0.24%
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
|EUR
|0.22%
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|GBP
|0.27%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|0.11%
|0.12%
|JPY
|0.29%
|0.12%
|0.10%
|0.22%
|0.10%
|0.15%
|0.20%
|CAD
|0.10%
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|-0.22%
|-0.11%
|-0.12%
|-0.00%
|AUD
|0.24%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|0.11%
|-0.00%
|0.10%
|NZD
|0.13%
|-0.10%
|-0.11%
|-0.15%
|0.12%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|CHF
|0.12%
|-0.12%
|-0.12%
|-0.20%
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6500 amid renewed US Dollar selling
AUD/USD is building on the positive move above the 0.6500 psychological mark as a divide on rate cut between the Fed policymakers alongside US President Trump's attack on the Fed's credibility smashes the US Dollar to three-year lows. Further, easing Middle East geopolitical tensions acts as a tailwind for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
USD/JPY trades with sizeable losses below 145.00 amid a broadly weaker US Dollar
USD/JPY is holding sizeable losses below the 145.00 mark in the Asian session on Thursday amid the prevailing US Dollar selling bias, fueled by Trump's fresh threat to replace Fed Chair Powell. Moreover, the divergent Fed-BoJ policy expectations weigh on the pair amid the cautious market mood.
Gold price consolidates as receding haven demand offsets a weaker US Dollar
Gold price lacks firm intraday direction early Thursday amid mixed fundamental cues. The US Dollar drops to a fresh three-year low amid US President Trump's fresh attempt to remove Powell, capping the Gold price downside amid easing Middle East tensions and hawkish Fed expectations.
Coinbase eyes record close as analysts raise price target to $510, call company 'Amazon of crypto'
Coinbase saw a 3% gain, rising to $355 at the close of the market on Wednesday, its highest close since November 2021, following Bernstein analysts raising their price target for the crypto exchange's stock to $510.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.