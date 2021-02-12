Japanese government approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine – NHK

A Japanese government health panel announced on Friday that it approved the usage of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, Reuters reported, citing Japan's national television NHK.
"Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations would begin from the middle of next week, starting with some 10,000 health workers," Reuters added.
Market reaction
This development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the Japanese yen's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair was trading at 105.02, where it was up 0.3% on a daily basis.
