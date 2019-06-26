Japan will hold an election for the upper house on July 21, the government said on Wednesday.

Speculation was doing the rounds earlier this month that Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would also call a snap election for the more powerful lower house. Abe, however, ruled out such a move and has kicked off campaigning for half the seats in the less powerful of parliament’s two chambers.

The recent furor over pensions has reportedly eaten into Abe’s support rate. Even so, the LDP-led coalition is expected to keep its majority over the fragmented opposition parties.