Japan to gradually lift COVID-19 travel alerts from October – Nikkei

The Japanese government is reportedly mulling gradually lifting the overseas travel restrictions in October, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Monday.

The move is under consideration to spur the removal of entry restrictions implemented in other countries, the Japanese daily reported.

The government is said to give priority to 10 countries and regions with a low number of virus infections, including Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam.

Market reaction

USD/JPY keeps its range near-daily lows of 105.27, as the yen remains underpinned by the above headlines.