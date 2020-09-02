Japan to elect new Prime Minister on Sept. 14

The news is crossing the wires that Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party will vote for a new prime minister on Japan 14.
The winner will replace Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who will soon step down to deal with his health issues.
The LDP heavyweights – Former Foreign Minister Kishida Fumio and Former LDP Secretary-General Ishiba Shigeru – have already declared their candidacy.
AUD/USD consolidates losses around 0.7350 on record Australian GDP contraction
AUD/USD nurses losses around 0.7350 on a bigger-than-expected contraction in the Australian Q2 GDP. US dollar pullback, on the back of strong ISM Manufacturing PMI, continues to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY rises back above 106.00 as dollar rebound extends
USD/JPY is back on the 106 levels, as the US dollar extends its recovery momentum into Asia, benefiting from the rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve. Upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI saved the day for the USD bulls.
Gold drops 0.35% as dollar gains ground
The dollar's oversold bounce weighs over gold on Wednesday. The yellow metal's daily chart shows the scope for a deeper price drop. The dollar index's daily chart shows a bullish reversal candlestick pattern.
NZD/USD jumps 20-pips even as RBNZ’s Orr stays ready for additional easing
NZD/USD defies the early-Asian losses while bouncing off 0.6757. RBNZ’s Orr discusses multiple options to combat the monetary easing need if any. Fresh noise concerning the US-China relations probes the risk-on mood cheering vaccine hopes.
WTI: Buyers stay hopeful above 200-bar SMA
WTI seesaws inside a weekly symmetrical triangle, bounces off $42.88 recently. The energy benchmark keeps the short-term triangle formation in play while also trading past-200-bar SMA with normal RSI strength.