Japan set to ease entry rules for short business trips – Yomiuri

The Japanese government is planning to ease entry restrictions on business travelers for short trips of up to three days, the Yomiuri Shimbun, a national newspaper, reported on Thursday.

The government is set to relax curbs for 30 countries and regions, including China, South Korea and Taiwan, the Yomiuri reports, citing unidentified government sources.

This comes as the government tries to revive economic activity after overseas travel was closed down, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Market reaction

Markets ignore the positive news from Japan, as the growing coronavirus risks in Europe overshadow.

Asian stocks decline alongside the US stock futures following reports that Iran and Russia are interfering in the November 3 US election.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY extends the bounce towards 105.00, tracking the resurgent demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven. The spot gains 0.17% to 104.75, at the time of writing.