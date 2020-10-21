Japan PM Suga: Oppose actions that boost tension in South China Sea

Japan is opposed to any actions that escalate tensions in the South China Sea, the Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

Agreed with Indonesia to make arrangements towards re-opening business travel.

To help build up infrastructure across into-pacific.

We'd like to re-emphasise need for peaceful solution to issues in South China Sea.

We are not thinking of creating an Asian version of NATO.

Japan's 'free and open Indo-pacific' initiative targets no particular country.

No change to Japan’s policy to actively engage in Indo-pacific, including ASEAN under my administration.

Japan is determined to defend its territory, territorial waters.

All countries involved in the South China Sea need to make efforts together for peace.