Japan PM Suga: Infection rates still high after emergency declaration

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed his concerns over the higher infection rates while making some comments on coronavirus vaccine procurement.

Key quotes

“Infection rates still high after emergency declaration.”

“Expecting to secure 310 million doses of vaccines.”

On Wednesday, Health minister Norihisa Tamura said that they have concluded a contract with the US drug maker to procure 144 million doses of vaccines in 2021.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is seeing some fresh selling on the BOJ’s upward boost to the next fiscal year’s economic assessment. Meanwhile, broad-based US dollar weakness on risk-on mood also weighs on the spot.

The major was last seen trading at 103.38, down 0.13% on the day.