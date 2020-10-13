Japan PM Suga calls for additional economic stimulus as early as November – Nikkei

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to ask his Cabinet government to compile additional economic stimulus measures as early as the next month, the Nikkei Asian Review newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The government may also consider extending a “Go To Travel” initiative to subsidize domestic tourism as part of the stimulus, the Nikkei reported.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, however, said at a news conference, “as for financial matters, there is 7.8 trillion yen in coronavirus reserve funds remaining. We’ll utilize that balance first.”