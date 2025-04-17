Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Thursday that talks with the United States were constructive, adding that the government will continue to consider trade negotiations a top priority.
Key quotes
Pleased that United States trade negotiations will result in subsequent gatherings.
Frank constructive discussions were conducted.
The government will continue to consider trade negotiations a top priority.
Will visit the United States at the most suitable time for talks.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading 0.49% higher on the day to trade at 142.60.
